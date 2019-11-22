SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who is charged with violating an order of protection before a Quincy teen crashed into a golf course pond and drowned had a new bond set.
Police said Gage Patterson, 20, and the driver of the car, 16-year-old Kaylee Mehochko, had a highly troubled romantic relationship.
That came to a tragic end October 27 when police said Mehochko, who is believed to have been the driver, crashed into a golf course pond in Sherman, Illinois.
Patterson escaped the vehicle. Mehochko died.
Patterson was scheduled to make a court appearance in Sangamon County Thursday. However, he is still in custody at the Adams County Jail.
He was appointed a public defender and had his case continued until December 5.
A new bond was set in addition to the bonds already in place in Adams County.
An Adams County judge reinstated Patterson’s bond to $500,000 in an armed violence case and increased a bond to $100,000 in aggravated domestic battery case.
Patterson’s next court date is set for November 27 in Adams County.