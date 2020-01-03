HERPSTREITH , MICHAELA LYNN.JPG
Marissa Miller

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death will be held on a $1 million bond. 

Michaela L. Herpstreith was arrested for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Jason R. Bright. 

A judge set her bond at $1 million. She faces charges of murder. 

Police say they responded to 1015 E. Adams Street and found Bright with a stab wound to his chest. He later died at the hospital. 

Herpstreith was arrested after she fled from the stabbing scene. 

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 28. 