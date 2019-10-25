BUCKHART, Ill. (WAND) - The goal of a haunted house is to scare you, but how much work goes behind getting those screams?
Four year volunteer at Boo Crew, Sarah Hankins, said she loves the thrill of working in a haunted house.
"I love the excitement you get from just watching how they react when you go and scare them," Hankins said. "People want to test their limits of going into an unknown area, or having something jump out and scare them and not know what's going to happen."
Member of Boo Crew's Technical Team, Glenn Jones, said the haunt has been terrifying Sangamon County for nearly 20 years.
"It's progressed from a garage, to village hall, to fire stations in Rochester and now, we're finally are our new home in Buckhart," Jones said.
The haunt is made up of hundreds of volunteers from the Rochester Lions Club. Jones said this is their biggest fundraiser and all the proceeds go back to local charities.
"It makes us proud, we can put on such a good event that people are lined up and they wanna see what we are doing," Jones said. "The fact that the whole thing is for the community, it makes everyone working here feel good."
For many of the volunteers, this isn't just a fall activity. Work for next year's haunted house will start in just a few months.
"We're probably going to start next year's in January," Jones said. "We work all through the summer too."
For volunteers like Hankins, it takes time to develop a character.
"We work on how to get our character ready, what kind of persona it has and what we're going to say," Hankins said.
Every year, Boo Crew changes. Jones said new sets are built and they even make most of their own props.
"We tear down approximately a third to a half of the interior of the haunted house every year," Jones said. "So it's a totally new concept. We really try to keep things fresh and exciting."
According to Jones, tickets have been sold out almost every weekend. Boo Crew is open Oct. 25 and 26 and Nov. 1 and 2.
Tickets can be purchased at www.boocrew.com.