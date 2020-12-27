(WAND)-Boone County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of one of their K-9's, Loki, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.
According to the Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 27 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Boone County Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K-9 Loki were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 90 when a suspected drunk driver struck the rear of Deputy Rosenkranz's squad car.
Deputy Rosenkranz was not in the vehicle at the time and only received minor injuries from flying debris.
K-9 Loki was in the vehicle when the car was struck. He was immediately taken to Emergency Vet Clinic in Rockford, where he later passed.
The accident is still being investigated by the Illinois State Police District 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.