SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member at the Bank of Springfield Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to members and staff of the Illinois House of Representatives.
The individual was not located in the space that was used for the special session or the public viewing area. The letter said the staff member had no interaction with any member or other staff members.
The person worked on May 21 for an 8 hour shift.
"In an abundance of caution, I encourage everyone who has not already done so to be tested for the virus, monitor your health in the coming days, and isolate from interaction with others for 14 days after the conclusion of session. This is consistent with CDC guidance for those who believe they’ve been in close proximity with a COVID-positive individual, as well as our discussions prior to the beginning of special session," the letter said.
The session was set up at the BoS Center to greatly minimize the chance of exposure to the virus.
The letter said they are not aware of any other person who tested positive. Currently they are working with BoS to make sure everyone at the center is tested and to make contact tracing efforts.
