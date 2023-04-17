(NBC SPORTS/WAND)-WAND has learned that the winner of the Women's Wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon is an University of Illinois graduate.
Susannah Scaroni, won the race with a time of 1:41:45.
Top 10 and notable results from the 2023 Boston Marathon. Full, searchable results are here. …
Men (In Progress)
1. Evans Chebet (KEN) — 2:05:54
2. Gabriel Geay (TAN) — 2:06:04
3. Benson Kipruto (KEN) — 2:06:06
4. Albert Korir (KEN) — 2:08:01
5. Zouhair Talbi (MOR) — 2:08:35
6. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) — 2:09:23
7. Scott Fauble (USA) — 2:09:44
8. Hassan Chahdi (FRA) — 2:09:46
9. John Korir (KEN) — 2:10:04
10. Matthew McDonald (USA) — 2:10:17
11. Conner Mantz (USA) — 2:10:25
14. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:11:26
Women (In Progress)
Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:17:06 (course record)
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:27:45
3. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:28:35
4. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:30:30
5. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:34:11
6. Patrick Monahan (IRL) — 1:34:54
7. Kota Hokinoue (JPN) — 1:35:43
8. Jake Lappin (AUS) — 1:36:09
9. Mark Millar (IRL) — 1:33:41
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) — 1:33:41
Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:41:45
2. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 1:46:55
3. Wakako Tsuchida (JPN) — 1:47:04
4. Vanessa de Souza (BRA) — 1:50:40
5. Aline Dos Santos Rocha (BRA) — 1:55:46
6. Christie Dawes (AUS) — 1:56:42
7. Eden Rainbow Cooper (GBR) — 2:06:45
8. Marie Emmanuelle Anais Noemi Alphonse (MRI) — 2:08:04
9. Yen Hoang (USA) — 2:10:29
10. Hannah Babalola (NGR) — 2:13:56
DNF. Manuela Schär (SUI)
