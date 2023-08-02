UPDATE: As of 4:00 p.m., I-57 South, south of Exit 184 is open.
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Both lanes of Interstate 57 southbound were blocked after a crash in Coles County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a multiple vehicle, minor personal injury crash near milepost 182.
Troopers are setting up a diversion of I-57 South at Exit 192 (Coles County 1000 North).
Diverted vehicles can go west and then south on Route 45 and re-enter I-57 near milepost 184 on the south end of Mattoon.
Drivers are told to avoid the area if possible.
