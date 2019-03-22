MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Bowl For Kid's Sake is this weekend in Decatur.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Illinois hosts the annual bowling fundraiser. This is the largest fundraiser for the organization. Jeff Parmenter, Chief Development Officer, says this year they are looking to raise over $70,000.
"This is our biggest and most exciting fundraiser. People from all over come to the event," says Parmenter.
Each year hundreds of supporters come together to have fun and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
It is a minimum of $100 to bowl, teams are asked to raise at least $500 to participate.
For more information click here.