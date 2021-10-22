EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver went to a hospital for treatment after state police said his box truck crashed in Effingham County.
This happened at about 5:33 a.m. Friday on I-57 northbound at mile post 152. Troopers said the truck was moving northbound on I-57 in the right lane when it left the road for an unknown reason to the right, re-entered the road and overturned.
The truck came to a rest on the driver's side. The driver, 22-year-old Jon Williams from Wakefield, Va., suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said Williams was cited for improper lane usage.
