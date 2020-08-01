CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy was killed when a gunman fired several shots toward the Chicago parking lot where he was playing.
Nobody else was injured in the shooting around 6 p.m. near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects on the city’s Near North Side.
The boy was pronounced dead about an hour after being admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
Deputy Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who spoke to the media from the hospital, said the boy was the “unintended target” in an attack of “senseless violence.”
