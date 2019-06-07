DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Boy Scouts learn to fish, but Logan Brown of Decatur designed and built his own fishing dock and recreation area.
Logan, 17, is trying to become an Eagle Scout. So, for an Eagle Service project, he has designed and constructed a 12 ft X 26 ft fishing dock on the pond at Life Foursquare Church located at 2954 W. Ash Avenue in Decatur.
“Hopefully by August I will have my Eagle rank,” Logan told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “The church has provided so much for me and I really wanted to be able to give back.”
Logan raised around $1,800 for building materials and recruited 34 volunteers to help with the dock. He also built a burn pit and a pair of benches as part of the project. Logan’s dad, Shane Brown, is an Eagle Scout and scoutmaster for troop 104 in Decatur.
“We wanted to encourage people to come out and enjoy the dock. Enjoy the fishing,” Shane stated.
The pond is stocked with Blue Gill and Bass. Logan will be a senior this fall at Decatur Christian in Forsyth.