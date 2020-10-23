SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's been eight months since Frank and Cinda Edwards tragically passed away in a plane crash in Sangamon County.
Sixteen-year-old Will Curry said he never met them, but he knows the impact the pair made on their community.
"Frank was a fire chief and Cinda was a coroner," Curry said. "Frank was also a mayor, so they were known a lot by the city."
In order to transition from a Boy Scout to an Eagle Scout, Curry had to complete a service project. For that project, he chose to build a memorial that would keep the Edwards legacy alive.
"This bench is a memorial for Frank and Cinda Edwards," Curry said. "I put in the fire hydrant, mainly for Frank, as he was the fire chief. Then on the right of the bench, there are daylilies that are to honor Cinda. Daylilies are her favorite type of plant."
The memorial overlooks Lake Springfield at the Lindsay Boat Dock, and is dedicated to the Edwards with an engraved plaque.
"I went to meet their family, and they gave me ideas of what to do for the project," Curry said. "I asked what I should put on the plaque, and they said Frank and Cinda Edwards were great servants of the community."
Curry's Scout Master, Jim Bolt, says he remembers the day the crash happened.
"I wasn't too far away from them. I was in Rochester at the time," Bolt says. "I mean, it left two holes in the community."
According to Bolt, the memorial will remind people of the Edwards, who continue to leave an impact on their community even after death.
"It was kind of a little bit of a payback for what they've done for our community, and what we could do for them," Bolt says. "This piece is something where they can sit down, look at the lake and reflect on some people who had been here and touched a lot of lives."
