(WAND) – The Boy Scouts of America have officially launched a program to create all-girl troops.
The BSA National Executive Board approved a plan that launched a new setup Friday. Entry is open to girls who are 10 years old with either an Arrow of Light or fifth grade completed or who are between ages 11 and 17. Those requirements are the same as minimum rules for boys.
The program is officially called Scouts BSA. It will give girls the option to participate in the same events, earn merit badges and also reach the high rank of Eagle Scout.
Official rules say each troop must be made up of all girls or all boys. Chartered organizations have the option to allow the troops to meet in the same place or attend events together. Meetings can open and close with both genders, but all other parts must be done separately.
Boy and girl troops have the option to link together in a structure that gives them the same Chartered Organization Representative (COR) and troop committee. Courts of honor can be done with both genders.
The Prairielands Council, which serves seven central Illinois counties, previously said it will have separate male and female dens. Decatur has two female troops at the start of January.
More than 1,300 girls in the region joined the Cub Scouts when it opened to both genders.
