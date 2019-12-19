FORT WORTH, Texas (WAND) – A young boy staying with his mom at a domestic violence shelter is asking Santa for a “very, very, very good dad” for Christmas
According to a post shared on SafeHaven of Tarrant County in Texas, his mother found the heartbreaking letter in his backpack.
In the letter, the boy named Blake tells Santa about how they had to leave home.
The family left because the dad was mad. The letter said “I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas?”
The letter also said he would like some of his belongings that he had to leave behind.
“I also want a very, very, very, very good dad. Can you do that too?” he said.
The Facebook post said 7-year-old Blake is getting all the presents he asked for. However, the staff said they still need help fulfilling other Christmas wishes for children in their care.
SafeHaven also, said that Blake and his mother are safe and posting this letter is not putting them in any jeopardy.
Anyone who would like to help the shelter can click here.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence and needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-3224 to find resources in your area.