CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) -- Many after school programs and classrooms have closed their doors due to the stay-at-home order and have switched to online learning. As Phase 3 is underway, many are starting to prepare.
The Boys and Girls Club in Champaign says they have been presented with a challenging time, as many others. Director of Operations, Charles Burton says they have tried to meet their kids online through Zoom and other platforms, however, it has also had its challenges.
"Technology has been a challenge for not everyone has the access or not all of our families have the apparatus," he says.
Charles says before the stay-at-home-order, he used to see about 200 to 220 children at the club. He says now, with the new regulations and in order to keep all safe, they will only allow about 80 individuals inside of their doors--that's if they are allowed to reopen.
If and when their club reopens, they will also postpone field trips and other events that may interfere with keeping social distancing.
"We're not going to play team sports. It really plays an impact. Things like playing cards, things are going to change."
He says this will be hitting them financially but they will make it work. For those who cannot be with them physically, they might continue to do online meetings.
"Our club is to be here for all the youth and families that we can"
