SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois has announced Tiffany Mathis will be the new CEO and Executive Director.
Mathis has worked at the Club since 2015, most recently as Director of Fund Development and Community Engagement. She previously served as the Club's Central Unit Director. Before joining the Club, Mathis served as Facilitator of Youth Services for The Phoenix Center.
"After conducting a months-long search for the right person to lead the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois into 2020 and beyond, we are thrilled for Tiffany to take on this new role," said Martin Steindl, Chairman of the BGCCIL Board of Directors. "Tiffany not only knows the Club inside and out, she is a passionate and highly-engaged community leader who has dedicated her time to improving the lives of local youth and their families. We look forward to watching her grow the Club's important role in youth development throughout the community."
Mathis is a Board Member for Springfield Public School District 186 and President of the Rotary Club of Midtown Springfield. She is also on the Board of Trustees for the Hoogland Center for the Arts, Vice-Chair of the Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service and a member of the LGBTQ Advisory Committee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
"I am honored to take on this new leadership role with an organization I love," said Mathis. "We change lives every single day by providing opportunities for youth who need it most. I'm excited to build on this work and help further deepen ties with our community."
Mathis replaces William Legge, who led the non-profit since 2011.