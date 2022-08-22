DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur opened their doors for after school, but that's not the only thing they're celebrating.
"50 years of service, we have been the leading nonprofit youth development agency here in Decatur, Macon County area," said Shamika Madison, executive director at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.
Fifty years this organization has been making an impact in local youth and it won't stop there.
"It's extremely important but I think what's most important this is 50 years forward. How can we continue to provide services for our youth and families in the Decatur area," said Madison.
Along with the programming they offer and their passion for mentoring, they make sure the youth in the area continue to have safe spaces.
"I remember the impact of the mentors that I had when I attended. Especially with the violence that we see in the Decatur community, it's important that the youth in our community have someone to look up to, have a safe space to come and most definitely have someone to talk to," said Madison.
Over the years, Madison has seen improvements made to the center. Recently raising fifty-thousand dollars for further improvements; they hope to continue making and impact in the community.
"It's important right now that kids in our community have a safe place they can come. Where there parents know they're safe, they feel like their welcomed, and that they're safe and invited. That they have this place to express themselves and be as creative or as uncreative as they want to be," said Arianna Fane, program director at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.
They look forward to their official celebration in November 19th, 2022. This event will with the Gayla at the Decatur Club, tickets are now available. Visit their website for more information.
