DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization is celebrating 50 years of impacting youth.
The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur was founded in 1972 by a group of concerned citizens, businessmen, social workers, attorneys, ministers and law enforcement officials. It was led by John L. Howie, the founder of the Grigoleit Company. He formed a steering committee which led to the organization of the Decatur Boys Club as a non-profit corporation. The club sought to provide quality youth programs and activities for boys between the ages of 7 and 17. Since then, the organization has grown to become what it is now.
"Fifty years, that's a long time, " said unit director Robert Crawford.
Crawford was part of the club when it was located on East Leafland. He described the building as small and nothing like what the facility is like on North Jasper Street.
"Coming from one building to a facility this big with this much to offer is for kids, it is wonderful," he said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur has multiple classrooms, an activity room, gym, a teen center and a new playground. Executive Director Shamika Madison told WAND News during the summer months, they serve 150 youth.
"We have more space," she said. "Now that we have the playground, we don't have to take the students off campus. They have the physical education aspect right here."
Madison joined the organization when she was in the sixth grade. Since joining, she was part of the Boys and Girls Club off and on until she became the executive director.
"(The club) has shaped me personally. Just having those mentors and caring adults, it's extremely important for youth development and shaping their future," Madison said.
On Tuesday, March 1, the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur will hold an After Business Hours event. The event will take place at the Boys and Girls Club at 859 N. Jasper Street from 5 -7 p.m.
