SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - COVID-19 has put a lot of summer programs for kids on hold.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois have been closed since the middle of March. The Director, Tiffany Mathis, says right now, the Club should be in their summer program.
"We know how vital summer meals are to our children," Mathis says.
According to Mathis, just because the kids can't physically come to the club, doesn't mean they aren't being taken care of.
'We serve 900 club kids a day, at all nine of our locations, here in Springfield," Mathis says. "We know there is going to be a need over the summer to make sure they have snacks."
Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the Boys and Girls Club hands out free lunches to not only club members but to anyone in the community. Now, their efforts are extending beyond weekdays.
"Hunger doesn't take the weekend off," Mathis says.
The Boys and Girls Club is working to provide children with weekend snack packs.
"We are spending the next few weeks filling these bags full of teen and kid focused snacks and beverages ... just to help combat food insecurity on the weekends," Mathis says.
The snack packs will not only include food items, but personal protective gear as well.
Dwight Bolden II. says in his community, he doesn't see a lot of people wearing face masks to stay safe.
"Every day, on the east side, just so many people including the youth, older adults not wearing masks. I understand it's hard to get them some times," Bolden says. "That's why we are handing out 1,000 face masks along with their snack packs."
Bolden says he used to go to the Boys and Girls Club growing up.
"We used to go here, and I have a lot of memories," Bolden says.
Now, he's using the fashion brand he created to give back.
"I have my Stay Safe Collection on my website. It's www.theorganiccollection.online. Every time somebody buys any of the merchandise, it goes toward getting face masks here at the Boys and Girls Club," Bolden says. "The youth are the future of this community, and we really just need to nurture them and make sure they are OK."
