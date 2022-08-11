DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND News is taking a closer look at an alarming trend in central Illinois- teens shot and killed by gun violence.
In Decatur, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday. In Springfield, a 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday. Less than two weeks ago four teens were shot, and one of them died from their gunshot wounds.
These are just a few of the recent fatal shootings involving teenagers. Now, Arianna Fane said the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur is taking action to stop this gun violence.
"Trying to steer them away from different activities that they could be involved in during those prime hours of the night," Fane, Program Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, told WAND News.
The non-profit is launching a Street Smarts program, offering case management, mentorship and guest speakers for kids 12 to 18 years old.
"Those who are socially and economically impacted, maybe experiencing poverty or a sense of loneliness at home," Fane explained.
Fane said positive role models, and intervention with high risk youth, could help stop gun violence before it happens.
"We are hoping it impacts our community and empowers our youth to make better, smarter decisions, safer decisions," Fane added.
The surge in recent teen violence has some leaders calling for more funding to promote existing programs and organize resources already available for kids.
"The city of Decatur can be the catalyst for bringing all of these organizations together to create a blueprint or road map for how we can reduce gun violence," Decatur City Councilman David Horn told WAND News.
Councilman Horn said while gun violence is down 21% compared to 2021, its up 65% compared to five years ago.
"The city should consider declaring gun violence a public health crisis so we can act with a greater sense of urgency," Councilman Horn added.
The Boys and Girls Club Street Smart program will launch August 22nd, with a four-week series of classes beginning after Labor Day. The classes will run from 6:30-7:30pm. Click here to learn more.
