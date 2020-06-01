SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Boys & Girls Club of Central Illinois and Cricket Wireless are hosting a Summer Kick-Off Event this Saturday.
The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Club at 300 S. 15th St. in Springfield.
On this day, business partners and residents can drive through and drop off donations to use for filling ten weeks of Weekend Snack Packs to make sure Club members have enough food for the summer weekends.
BGCCIL CEO Tiffany Mathis said, "Many Club members rely on our Summer Session programming and meals to get through the months school is not in session. We are looking to fill 1,000 Snack Packs with a variety of items to make sure they have options on the weekends when the Club is closed."
Items that can be donated include microwavable meals like Easy Mac, Soup in a Cup, Ravioli, Ramen noodeles, prepacked snacks, boxed cereal, granola bars, beef jerky, pudding packs, Gatorade Capri Suns, and bottled water.
To see the Wish List of suggested donation items, click HERE.
Cricket Wireless will also be collecting donations at their Springfield and Lincoln locations from now through June 30.
