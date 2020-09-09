DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, Inc. announced Wednesday they received a donation from Land of Lincoln Credit Union for a new playground.
Land of Lincoln Credit Union is donating $46,500 to new playground costs.
Land of Lincoln Credit Union CEO Robert Ares and Executive Director, Shamika Madison said of bringing the new playground, “Whatever it takes... My objective is to keep our children off the streets and to provide a safe and educational environment for our club members. Incorporating a playground into our facility, will do just that.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the playground will be held at The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur on September 11 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.