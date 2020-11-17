DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Decatur, Inc. will be closing until Jan. 15 due to recent cases of COVID-19 in Macon County and guidance from the Macon County Health Department.
While the Club is closed, it will be thoroughly cleaned, disinfected and restocked with sanitation supplies.
"This closure ensures all kids, staff and volunteers are safe when the Club reopens. Should this date change upon the need for additional precautions, we will update you with this information immediately as we fully understand the implications our closure has on families," the Club said in a statement.
The Club is advising all staff, families and youth to continue to take preventative measures as recommended by the Centers.
