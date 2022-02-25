DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The celebration will be held on Tuesday, March 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BGC’s headquarters.
The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur is an after-school program that services more than 1200 youth (ages 6-18) from disadvantaged economic and social communities in the Macon County area during summer months.
The DRCC encourages guests to follow CDC guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
