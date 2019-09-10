The internet is swooning after a video showing two toddlers running toward each other went viral.
The video captured in New York City shows two-year-old’s Maxwell and Finnegan racing toward each other for a big hug after they hadn’t seen each other in a few days.
In the video you hear the boys squeal with delight as they spotted each other. The boys go to music class together, one of the fathers told NBC Today.
“This is just so beautiful,” Maxwell’s father wrote on Facebook. “Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this.”