PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Two boys have their lemonade stand back open for business after two men with a gun robbed them last week.
Surveillance video showed two men, one with a gun, stealing the children's cash box with $30 inside on Aug. 7.
When the boys opened back up Tuesday, they were flooded with business. Their first customers were police officers, a whole line of them in uniform, WEEK reported.
The officers gifted the boys the same amount of money that was stolen from them and all bought lemonade.
The boys' father posted a photo on Facebook saying, "Our hearts are overwhelmed by the love and support of the community."
