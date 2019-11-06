JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Over the summer, PAWS in Jacksonville rescued more than 100 dogs from a puppy mill.
Founder Lisa Jackson said at first the rescue took in 91 dogs. Jackson tells WAND, 13 of those dogs were pregnant, making the total number they saved 156.
"Every dog that comes here will never breed again. They are going to experience how a dog is supposed to live," Jackson said. "They're supposed to sit on the couch with you and snuggle. They're supposed to go for walks, and chase balls and play with toys."
For countless dogs, that's not the life they lived until the mill owner decided she was done breeding.
"They were in rabbit-like hutches, and they lived outside all year-round," Jackson said. "Just to know she was done and we had won was an amazing feeling."
All of the dogs from the mill were wearing numbered tags when PAWS picked them up, and Jackson said the tags show the dogs were nothing other than a number.
"Knowing this is the very last time we would be there, the pile of tags took on a whole new meaning this time," Jackson said. "We thought we'd have them made into jewelry."
Jackson said these tags honor the work PAWS has done.
"On my wrist, I have one. It contains the chain that was on the dog's neck and the tag," Jackson said. "The number I chose was 247. It was the 24th day of July and rescue is a 24/7 gig."
Jackson said Paws work isn't done. She said she believes there are other mills in the area.
"I'm sure it would be quite shocking to know how many are actually out there," she said.
She added the bracelet serves as her reminder to never give up rescuing.
"What it represents ... how the dogs had to live, and to remind me there's more out there," Jackson said.
According to Jackson, almost all of the mill dogs have been adopted, but there are some puppies that are ready to go home.
Anyone interested in purchasing a bracelet can visit PAWS Facebook page. The auction for the bracelets goes until Dec. 7, and all proceeds benefit the shelter.