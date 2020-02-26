SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Voting is now open for people to choose the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois."
The "Makers Madness" contest is a bracket-style tournament hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers Association.
The goal of the competition is to highlight Illinois-made products, including everything from food products to military flashlights, to automobiles.
The first round of voting will determine the Top 16 products from 159 products nominated.
The first round of voting is open through March 8. You can cast up to five votes per day in this round.
There will then be weekly voting as the field narrows, ending on April 1 when the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Governor's Mansion.
To vote, click HERE.