PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Bradley University plans to go back to a traditional, residential education experience for the fall 2021 semester, the school announced.
The university said this change, which would allow in-person, face-to-face and on-campus learning to come back, assumes the trends of declining positive COVID-19 case numbers and low positivity rates continue. Bradley has made decisions based on science since the pandemic started, President Stephen Standifird said.
“Bradley is committed to being fully back on campus in the fall, but the specifics are still being worked out,” said Standifird. “We plan to return to in-person learning as our primary delivery method, while following all federal, state and local guidelines, including those regarding masks, physical distancing, testing protocols, gathering sizes and any new guidelines that may be added.”
When Bradley had a rise in positive cases during the fall 2020 semester, officials said they implemented a two-week all campus quarantine. This move mitigated the spread and allowed the school to return to in-person learning for the rest of the semester with a "relatively low" positivity rate.
In the spring of 2021, 60 percent of Bradley's courses are in person and less than a third of undergraduate students are learning remotely.
“With the lessons learned during the past year and success in our mitigation efforts, we are confident we will have a successful spring and will continue to be resilient and sustainable as we move toward fall 2021," Standifird said.
Standifird added the school is closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus, the vaccination process and the multiple COVID-19 variants that have surfaced in the world. He said the university is "agile" and "ready to modify our behaviors and operations if warranted."
Click here for more information about Bradley's COVID-19 plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.