PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Bradley University is having all students quarantine for two weeks and will move to a remote learning format during that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All students will be required to quarantine in their residence hall, Greek house, St. James apartment, off-campus apartment or house, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and through 7 a.m. on Sept. 23.
The university is moving to virtual learning for two weeks, with a few exceptions made for students approaching graduation.
"We have just under 50 confirmed positive cases on campus, which is comparable or even lower than some of our peer institutions," school officials said. "Our concern is because of these cases and clusters, as well as our rigorous quarantine protocols, we have more than 500 students in quarantine at this time. And through contact tracing, we continue to identify more students who may be impacted, which means more students in quarantine."
Leaders said the quarantine and move to remote learning gives the university time to "focus on the continuity of the educational experience for all of our students," gather data on the full extend of the spread of the virus at Bradley and decide how to best proceed.
"This two-week quarantine creates an opportunity for us to reset our behaviors so we can have a successful semester. I still think it’s possible for us to do so," a statement said. "We would not engage in the two-week quarantine if I did not believe it was possible for us to complete the semester on campus successfully, but this only happens if we collectively change our behaviors moving forward."
Click here for more information about expectations during the quarantine.
