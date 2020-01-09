Springfield, Ill (WAND) – A possible unreported rape in Champaign and ghost payrollers cashing in on Illinois taxpayers dime has State Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady calling for an Illinois State Police investigation.
Brady cites a WBEZ investigation in a Thursday letter to State Police Director Brendan Kelly. WBEZ has reported on emails from former lobbyist Michael McClain with one email suggesting an individual remained silent about a possible rape in Champaign and ghost payrolling where people were paid while doing no work.
Brady calls the email “deeply disturbing.” He urges Kelly to begin a “full and thorough investigation. Brady, a Bloomington Republican, wrote “the perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Brady is scheduled to be on Busboom & Wolfe on TALK 101 (100.9 FM) in Decatur at 7:10am Friday morning.