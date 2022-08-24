(NBC CHICAGO)- Authorities say that three people were shot near a Northwest Side high school on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Chicago fire officials, at least three people were shot near Schurz High School, located near the intersection of Milwaukee and Addison.
No immediate word was given on the conditions of those victims, nor on the circumstances of the shooting.
According to Total Traffic, westbound Addison is closed between Tripp Avenue and Kilbourn Avenue due to police activity in the area. Milwaukee Avenue is closed in both directions between Keeler Avenue and Kostner Avenue.
We will provide more details on this story as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.