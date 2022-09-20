Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts.
"First reaction would be fear. You know did something actually happen at the school? What do I need to do? You know you have that angst that anxiety of where are my kids at? Are they safe? Are they okay? Did this happen at the school?" said Allissa Hall, Executive Director of Family Communication Center.
School safety concerns are more urgent than ever, resulting in stricter safety measures such as issuing soft lockdowns, but what does this exactly mean?
Springfield Public Schools District 186 shared this statement saying:
"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and the District responds to concerns as quickly as possible. When there is a safety concern near a school, the District and/or police department may recommend a soft lockdown. Soft lockdowns require all staff and students to remain in the school building and entry to the school is further limited. However, school activities continue as normal within the school."
Concerns such as an armed person spotted near the schools and reports of dangerous crimes nearby may trigger a lockdown.
"If someone's walking near the school with a gun, we want to make sure our children are safe and the school is locked down. I absolutely agree with that approach because it is prevention," said Hall.
However, with a number of these alerts being issued, it could potentially have an affect on children.
"Oh they can have many reactions. It depends on the child and how close this is to them and what their understanding is," said Hall.
Alissa Hall says being involved in your child's school can better prepare your family for when this happens.
"You need to be involved so when you get that call about that soft lockdown, everything doesn't stop and you immediately go from concern to anger. And again I think if we get that information out to parents, so the parents can have those talks with those student," said Hall.
