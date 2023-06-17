SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- One person has been shot outside White Oaks Mall.
On Saturday, June 17 Springfield Police responded to white Oaks Mall, near Dicks Sporting Goods for a report of shots fired.
Once they arrived they noticed the incident happened outside the mall and there was no active threat inside the mall.
The Springfield Police Department confirmed to WAND that a 23-year-old male was shot in the incident. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police did confirm the mall is back open after an initial lockdown was put in place.
The investigation is still on-going. Additional details will be provided as they become available.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
