URBANA, Ill (WAND) - There is a confirmed structure fire at 2402 Olympian Rd. Champaign County police say it is an active crime scene. The call came at 8:30AM today. No one was hurt, but two sheds were on fire, Carroll Fire Chief James Green said.
There is no known cause at this time. As of 10AM, the fire is out.
On the scene: Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Carle Ambulance, and firetrucks from Thomasboro, Savoy, Carroll, and St Joseph Stanton Departments.
Investigators are on the scene now. WAND will update the story as soon as new details come out.
