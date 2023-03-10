(WAND) - A weather system could bring snow to Central Illinois this weekend.
It'll be breezy and colder today in the wake of Thursday's rain. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the low-40s.
Saturday will start out dry and it'll be a little warmer with highs in the low-to-mid-40s.
Rain develops Saturday afternoon and by evening, the rain could begin mixing with snow.
A wintry mix of rain and snow is likely Saturday night and Sunday morning. At this point, there's still the possibility of accumulating snow, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces Saturday night and early Sunday. There'll be much less on area roadways.
There is still uncertainty with how much snow could stick since it'll be warmer Saturday, the ground is warm, and it'll start as rain. Definitely keep up on the forecast as we start the weekend.
It'll be breezy and colder early next week, but warmer weather arrives by Wednesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
