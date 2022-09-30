(WAND WEATHER) - Are you ready for the weekend?
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Central Illinois through the early part of next week.
Highs today will be near 70° and we'll reach the low-to-mid-70s Saturday and Sunday.
Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.
It'll be rather breezy this weekend.
Our next chance of rain arrives next Thursday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.