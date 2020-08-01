BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Bloomington's Miler Park Zoo changed it's "Brew at the Zoo" to "Brew for the Zoo."
NBC affiliate, WEEK, reported the pandemic forced the zoo to get creative with it's annual event.
This year's "Brew for the Zoo" will feature four local breweries, who will make a limited edition beers for different animals.
Keg Grove Brewing Company kicked off the event Friday introducing the Iron Eagle based off the bald eagle. A portion of the beer sales will be donated to the zoo.
Next weekend, a new beer will be revealed at White Oak Brewing. "Brew for the Zoo" goes on for two more weekends after that.
(0) comments
