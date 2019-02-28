ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - A brewing company in Assumption has been destroyed by a fire, according to fire officials.
The Assumption Fire Department responded to the area of Samuel and Chestnut streets around 4:30 a.m. for a fire at the 1905 Brewing Company.
When crews arrived flames were coming from the building. Assumption fire called in additional fire departments, including Pana and Moweaqua to fight the flames.
The building was completely down by the time the flames were put out. At this time there is no cause to how the fire started.
Fire fighters were still on scene as of 7 a.m. They had the area blocked off as bricks were falling from the building.