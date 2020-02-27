SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A road in downtown Springfield is closed down after bricks fell off of an adjacent building.
Hundreds of bricks fell from the side of the building at 200 Broadway Street in Springfield Thursday afternoon. Broadway Street remains closed at the intersection of Broadway & Adams, as of Thursday night.
It's not clear what caused the bricks to fall.
The Springfield Fire Department told WAND that no one was injured, and one vehicle was damaged from the bricks.
It's not clear how long the road will be closed.
Arlington's Restaurant next door was unaffected and is still open for business.