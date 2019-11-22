SILVERHILL, Ala. (WAND) - A bride decided to do a unique "first look" with someone special to her.
Bride Kristen asked her photographer if she could do a first look with her puppy Zeke and the results of the photo shoot perfectly captured the pairs love for each other.
The photographer, Farlow Photography, had Zeke turn around when Kristen walked in all dressed for her big day. Zeke could hardly contain his excitement for his mom when he saw her.
Zeke gave Kristen a big wet smooch and Kristen left her make on Zeke with her lipstick.
Kristen commented on the photographer's Facebook post saying "Thanks for the love everyone. Zeke is truly my best friend and this moment was so special for me."