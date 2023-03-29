CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Highway Department announced Sadorus Road will be closed between 800N and 900N for rehabilitation of the bridge over the Kaskaskia River.
The closure will start April 3, and the bridge should be reopened by June 1.
There will be no marked detour.
The bridge will be totally closed during the rehabilitation.
Local landowners within the construction zone will have access to their property but should drive with extreme caution while in the work zone.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.