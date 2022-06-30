SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bridge repairs on Interstate 55 over Lost Bridge Trail will cause ramp closures starting next week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the project on I-55 over the Lost Bridge Trail just south of the I-55 and Illinois 29/South Grand Avenue interchange.
Starting Tuesday, July 5, the southbound I-55 on-ramp from Illinois 29/South Grand Avenue will be closed. The northbound I-55 off-ramp to Illinois 29/South Grand Avenue will also be closed on July 6 and 7. The Lost Bridge Trail multi-use path also will be closed intermittently throughout the project.
Traffic on I-55 will be maintained using signs and temporary barriers. At least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times.
Work is expected to be done by early November.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
