SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Construction will start on Interstate 72 on the far southwest side of Springfield on June 1.
The work will involve replacing the decks and approaches of the bridges that carry I-72 over Wabash Ave. (Exit 91) and the railroad east of that interchange.
The work will be done in stages to keep at least one lane open in each direction at all times.
The project will continue through most of the year with an expected completion date of Dec. 1.
Drivers are told to expect delays and allow extra time for trips through that area.
