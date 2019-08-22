MACON COUNTY (WAND) - The National Weather Service is reporting several sightings of funnel clouds throughout central Illinois.
A few brief funnel clouds were reported in Macon, Champaign, Christian and Piatt County.
According to the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office, these are usually short lived and rarely reach the ground. However, they warn that people should stay alert.
The NWS said the conditions are favorable for possible formations of weak circulations along an existing boundary.
Some of these circulation are happening underneath developing showers and thunderstorms, where a funnel cloud may develop. NWS said once rain begins the funnel will dissipate.
Some might see low hanging clouds that dip up and down at times but the will not have any rapid rotation.
A band of rain and thunderstorms from northern Macoupin to southern Macon to Vermillion counties were seen on the WAND-TV radar around 2:30 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Jim Kosek said they are associated with the passage of our latest cold front and can produce a funnel clouds before exiting to the south early this evening.