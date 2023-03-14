(WAND WEATHER) - Sunshine returns to Central Illinois and a brief warm-up is on the way.
After a couple of very chilly, cloudy days, sunshine and lighter winds Tuesday will make the highs in the low-40s feel better.
It'll be a cold start to Wednesday with lows in the 20s.
Highs will warm into the low-50s Wednesday with increasing clouds and then reach the mid-50s Thursday.
Rain is likely Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible south.
It turns colder Friday with a few snow showers or flurries in the morning.
The weekend will be cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the low-20s. Saturday will be the coldest day.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
