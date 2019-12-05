(WAND) – Did you see something bright in the sky on Tuesday or Wednesday night? If so, you’re not alone, according to the National Weather Service.
They say a bright light flash in the sky happened around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday and another was reported on Wednesday around 5:50 p.m.
The American Meteor Society reports over 100 people saw the same things. The sightings were mostly in Illinois and Indiana. However, other reports came in from Iowa, Kentucky, Minneapolis, Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio.
They believe a couple of meteor showers overlapping (Orionids and Geminids, though neither are at their peak), could have been the source.
The AMS was able to put together a trajectory display based on witness reports.
Anyone who believes they see a possible fireball can report it on their website.
Here are some guidelines to follow if you are reporting:
- Please, don't report sighting that lasted more than 30 seconds: the vast majority of fireballs are only visible for few seconds.
- Please, don't report recurring events: seeing a fireball is extremely rare and often an once in a lifetime event.
- Please, don't report slow blinking objects or lights crossing the sky going by 2 or 3: a fireball looks like a big shooting star.