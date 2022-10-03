DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a few facilities in Danville are reminding their resident that help is always there.
Crosspoint Human Services is a facility that assists survivors with emergency housing, supportive counseling, and more.
Director of Programs at Crosspoint Human services says their door is always open.
“Not only are we a domestic violence shelter, but we have a huge array of services to offer survivors and their family members, their children, and those who perpetrate domestic violence. All of those services go on in this building. All you have to do is walk-in and ask.” said Cher Pollock.
The Vermilion County State Attorney' office is also partnering with other facilities around Vermilion County for a Supply Drive. They are asking for basic everyday items.
State Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says it is important to have community support.
“I want the community to understand it’s important to help these individuals get back on their feet if they’re in dire need. It’s also important to help people and support them in living healthier lives.” stated Lacy.
Legal Advocate at Crosspoint Human services also explained that these basic items could allow the survivors to feel more comfortable.
“This is something that we work with every day, every month of the year. Often these individuals come here from a horrible situation, and they have nothing. They don’t get to bring things with them, so just to have personal hygiene items, maybe a small toy to give their child, or maybe a sweat suit to wear because you had to leave everything behind. It just helps them feel a little bit more comfortable.” explained Tawyna Morgan.
