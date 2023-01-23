DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- St. Teresa High School appoints Brit Miller as Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.
Miller will replace recently retired Coach Mark Ramsey who served as Head Coach since 2016.
Miller has been an assistant coach in the football program, serving as defensive coordinator for the last 3 seasons. During that time St. Teresa went 32-1 and won the 2A State Championship in 2022.
Throughout his coaching career he has also served as the defensive coordinator at Eisenhower High School, Mt. Zion High School, and Monticello High School, where the 2018 team won the 3A State Championship.
Miller was an All-State linebacker at Eisenhower High School before attending the University of Illinois. Where he was a four year starter at linebacker and played in the 2007 Rose Bowl.
As a senior, Miller was team captain and a member of the All Big Ten team. After graduating from the U of I, he spent five years in the NFL as a member of the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams.
“Brit Miller is the perfect fit to lead the St. Teresa Football program. He is well respected throughout the community and has a wealth of experience to assure the success of the program into the future,” said Larry Daly, Principal
