BRITAIN (WAND) - Britain has made the decision to close all primary and secondary schools due to the coronavirus.
Britain is one of the last countries in Europe to do so.
Schools across England will close after Friday until further notice.
Scotland and Wales already announced schools there will close Friday, and schools in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he considered closing schools to be of “limited value” in slowing the spread of the virus, but that the time had come to do that.
The U.N. cultural organization said that, as of Tuesday, over 850 million children and youth, about half of the world’s student population, are staying out of schools and universities due to the pandemic.